ShareToken (SHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $193,206.00

ShareToken (SHR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, ShareToken has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShareToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareToken has a market cap of $10.62 million and $193,206.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShareToken

SHR is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,072,782 coins. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareToken Coin Trading

