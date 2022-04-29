Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.99

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 283677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

