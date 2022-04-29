Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SHEN stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 374,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,461. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

