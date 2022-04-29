Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SHEN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 374,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,461. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

