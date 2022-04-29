Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 10.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 2,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

