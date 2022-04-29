Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.33. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

