Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

NYSE:SHW opened at $281.31 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

