Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $185,299.96 and approximately $136.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.98 or 0.07374335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

