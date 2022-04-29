Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $531.00

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$531.00 and last traded at C$542.80, with a volume of 170801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$549.07.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$777.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,333.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The company has a market cap of C$64.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

