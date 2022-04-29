Short Interest in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Grows By 300.0%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. 1847 has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

