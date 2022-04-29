Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 73.9%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AUNFF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurcana Silver (AUNFF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.