Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 73.9%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AUNFF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.