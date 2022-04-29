Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 74.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 12,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,483. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

