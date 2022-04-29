Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 74.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BCV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 12,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,483. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
