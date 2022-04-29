Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 54.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 176,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $1.27 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

