Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Drops By 82.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPXY traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 19.40. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 12.31 and a 1-year high of 24.92.

Separately, Citigroup raised China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

