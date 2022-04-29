Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 243.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the March 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DYLLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 144,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,293. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

