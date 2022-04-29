Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Decreases By 66.7%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

