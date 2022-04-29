Short Interest in Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Drops By 79.7%

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EEGI traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 14,294,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,120,020. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

