Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Decreases By 55.9%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS EGFEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 808,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

