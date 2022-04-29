Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 89.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the March 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 48,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $29.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.
