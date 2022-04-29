Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 89.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the March 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 48,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

