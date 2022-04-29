Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 54.6%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RDVY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

