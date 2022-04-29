Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 54.6%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RDVY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $53.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.
