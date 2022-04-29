Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Expands By 700.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 46,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,279. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

PDYPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.95) to £169 ($215.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($216.80) to £159.90 ($203.80) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($197.55) to £138 ($175.89) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11,693.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

