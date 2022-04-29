Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Drops By 72.6%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSNB remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. 203,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

