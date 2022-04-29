Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 81.7%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.
About Givaudan (Get Rating)
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.