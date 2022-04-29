Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 81.7%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.78.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

