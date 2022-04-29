Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Rises By 287.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

