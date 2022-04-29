Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 72.9%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IHIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 98,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

