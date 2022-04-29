Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 68.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,917. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter.

