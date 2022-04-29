Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Decreases By 89.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.27. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

