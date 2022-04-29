Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Expands By 247.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ITCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
