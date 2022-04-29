Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Expands By 247.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of ITCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.