Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 98.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCY opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

