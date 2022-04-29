Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Decreases By 81.0%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 276,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

