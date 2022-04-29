Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Decreases By 71.4%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $100,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Shares of KAHC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,709. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.