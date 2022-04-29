Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Grows By 200.0%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

LGI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 26,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,497. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

