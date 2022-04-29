Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Drops By 57.6%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.21. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

