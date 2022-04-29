Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Increases By 789.2%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 789.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 251,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,989. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

