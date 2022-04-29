Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Drops By 86.0%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

