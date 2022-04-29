Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Expands By 320.8%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

