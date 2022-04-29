Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Drops By 65.3%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 203,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,856,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 715,553 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 254,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,594,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

