Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declines By 62.2%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

