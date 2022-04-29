Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 70.4%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Orora stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. Orora has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.
About Orora (Get Rating)
