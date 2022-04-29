Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 70.4%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orora stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. Orora has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

About Orora (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

