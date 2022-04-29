Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Drops By 73.5%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Planet 13 stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; home delivery services; and curbside pick-up services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.