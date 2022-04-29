Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Decreases By 66.7%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$1.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

