Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 96.2%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 42,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Straumann has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

SAUHY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Straumann has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

