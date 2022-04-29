Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($209.68) to €185.00 ($198.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.75.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

