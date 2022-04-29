Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Silgan by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

