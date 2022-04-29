Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.08. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,440. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

