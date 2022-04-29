Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.08. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,440. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
