Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 592,007 shares.The stock last traded at $73.18 and had previously closed at $83.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

