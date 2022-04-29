Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

SILK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

