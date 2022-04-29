Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $0.80 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.
Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter.
About Sio Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
