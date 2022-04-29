Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $0.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

