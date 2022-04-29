SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SITE Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

