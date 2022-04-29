Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.